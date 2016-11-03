MILAN Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance, although nine-month revenues came below analyst estimates, as they kept being hampered by falling helicopter sales.

The state-controlled company said revenues to end-September fell 10.7 percent from a year earlier to 8.034 billion euros ($8.93 billion).

According to an average estimate in a poll of seven analysts revenues were expected at 8.29 billion euros

Sales for the group's helicopter unit in the first nine months of the year were down 20 percent compared to the same period last year, due to weak civil aviation market as well as drop in oil prices.

($1 = 0.9000 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)