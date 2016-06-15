President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FREETOWN Sierra Leone's president has sent a text to every cell phone in the West African country calling on its citizens to help shore up its currency by using leones rather than U.S. dollars.

"I call on fellow Sierra Leoneans to buy, sell, lease, rent, hire and transact all businesses in LEONE. Together we can save our currency," President Ernest Bai Koroma said in the text.

His appeal appeared to lack any punitive regulatory measures to try to enforce the de-dollarisation of the Sierra Leonean economy, with many in the business community saying they prefer the security of the U.S. currency.

Central bank Governor Keifala Marra is also meeting the bosses of airlines, restaurants and hotels this week to urge them to charge in leones, a spokesman for the central bank said, adding that it will not impose new regulations to avoid pushback from the business community.

Diamonds and agriculture form the backbone of Sierra Leone's economy. The country is recovering from an Ebola epidemic that killed nearly 4,000 people, damaged the mining sector and caused the economy to contract 21 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The economic picture is improving, with the IMF forecasting gross domestic product growth of 4.3 percent this year.

However, a lack of domestic manufacturing puts pressure on the currency due to high demand for imports, making foreign exchange instability a persistent problem.

The leone has fluctuated sharply in the last year and now stands at 5,886.50, according to the central bank. Black market traders put the figure on Tuesday at 6,550.00 to the dollar.

"What we really want to see is stability, predictability in the exchange. That way we are sure we can bring back confidence in the business community," central bank spokesman Beresford Taylor told Reuters.

Real estate agent Alusine Kamara, who works in the wealthy Spur Loop suburb of the capital Freetown, said most property there was rented in dollars with prices of up to $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom flat.

"This is certainly not good news for us," he said of the government's campaign, arguing it would hurt his commission.

A hotel owner in Aberdeen, also in Freetown's West End, said the government should make an exception for his industry because 90 percent of his transactions were conducted in dollars.

"That's what is convenient for both us and them," he said, referring to his clients.

(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Tim Cocks and Alexander Smith)