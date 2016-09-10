FILE PHOTO - Sierra Leone Football Association President Isha Johansen attends a panel discussion during the Anti-Corruption Summit London 2016, at Lancaster House in central London on May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool/File Photo

FREETOWN Sierra Leone Football Association President Isha Johansen has been released after authorities briefly detained her as part of a corruption investigation, she said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Johansen, one of the only women in the world to head a national football federation, and two other officials on Wednesday.

This was after they failed to "to answer to our repeated requests to report to us for an investigation into discrepancies in the financial statements of the SLFA," commission head Ady Macauley said.

"I am happy to report that I have been released without any charges," Johansen said in a signed letter.

"My innocence in any allegations involving corruption or related offences is undisputed."

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alexander Smith)