MASERU Lesotho's opposition parties have formed a coalition government after a close election failed to provide an outright winner, the leader of the Democratic Congress (DC) party said on Wednesday.

"The people have decided who they want to be led by. This new government is the will of the people," Pakalitha Mosisili told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)