LONDON The onslaught of leveraged loan launches expected in January is generating anxiety among arranging banks. The massive supply of deals in such a short time could well prompt challenges in selling the loans successfully and might create losses, bankers said.

There are a number of buyout auctions in process that together will require financing of about 12 billion euros (10 billion pounds), which will be divided between loans and bonds).

Sales include Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc; UK survival equipment company Survitec; German elevator components maker Wittur; German packaging company Weener Plastik; the Spanish assets of utility E.ON; a majority of Dutch electronics group Philips’ lighting components unit; and Brazilian telco Oi’s Portugal Telecom.

As a result, there is expected to be a stockpile of loans that will be ready to launch for syndication in January, creating an environment where more attractive and stronger credits will prevail over perceived weaker and more aggressive deals.

Investors will be the beneficiaries of the raft of deals and will be able to choose the best ones, leaving the more difficult loans to struggle – especially those that have pushed too hard on pricing, leverage and terms.

“Investors have money to spend and with a wide selection of deals they will cherry-pick the best. Deals that have had the pips squeezed out of them to get the best possible terms and have been structured too aggressively are going to struggle and will be pushed back on,” a leveraged loan banker said.

BALANCING ACT

Arranging banks will need to strike a fine balance. While they have to be aggressive to win mandates, they could struggle to sell the loans next year if they go too far.

“The risk is that in an aggressive market you end up with banks that say they can deliver aggressive terms, which, if launched into a busy market, can lead to banks being left long and hung,” the banker said.

Flex language, an essential tool in protecting banks from a change in market conditions, can only go so far before arrangers incur losses, as in the case of Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis and British outdoor clothing chain Fat Face. If banks push for too much flex, borrowers are also likely to opt for other banks to arrange a deal.

Sponsors, too, will also have to step carefully because if a deal fails to sell successfully, it could make it more difficult for the borrower to garner future support for amendments, acquisitions or raising incremental facilities.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)