LONDON Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis is "seriously considering" making a formal offer for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L), a spokesman for his Piedmont vehicle told Reuters.

"It's a very disappointing report card for all shareholders and we are seriously considering our options," the spokesman said, referring to the company's fourth quarter trading update earlier on Tuesday.

Lewis holds a 22.8 percent stake in Mitchells & Butlers, the owner of the All Bar One and Harvester pub restaurant chains, through Piedmont.

Earlier, Mitchells & Butlers reported slowing sales growth, which analysts said served to strengthen the hand of Lewis who has already had two approaches rejected.

