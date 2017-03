The company logo is seen on the bonnet of a Audi car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SEOUL South Korea's LG Chem (051910.KS) said on Wednesday it had won an order from Audi (VOWG_p.DE) to supply batteries for its plug-in hybrid and micro hybrid electric vehicles.

LG Chem said the deal was "worth hundreds of millions of dollars" but declined to give further details. It said it expected to win more such orders from Audi parent Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) in the future.

LG Chem, which has secured a total of 20 customers including General Motors (GM.N), also it aims to achieve combined sales of over 10 trillion Korean won (5.89 billion pounds) from large-sized batteries by 2018.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)