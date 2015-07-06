FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd is considering investments related to organic light-emitting diode display technology, the firm said on Monday, following a media report that it plans to spend up to 900 billion won ($800.04 million) for a new production plant.
LG Display, which supplies screens to Apple Inc and sister firm LG Electronics Inc, said in a regulatory filing that no decisions had been made about a potential investment.
South Korea's DongA Ilbo reported on Monday that LG Display would invest up to 900 billion won to build a new plant to make small-and-medium flexible OLED displays. The plant would be built in South Korea, the newspaper said.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .