A customer watches LG Electronics' 3D TV sets with a pair of 3D glasses at a store in Seoul January 23, 2014. LG Electronics Inc beat analyst estimates by doubling its fourth-quarter profit, as heavy promotional activity in the U.S.'s Black Friday shopping season lifted TV... REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) - RTX17WKV

SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit rose 44 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates, as growth in sales of high-end TV models helped offset losses from its handset business.

LG reported January-March operating profit of 504 billion won (289.6 million pounds), compared with the 279 billion won mean estimate of 37 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world's second-largest TV maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported operating profit of 349 billion won a year earlier and 238 billion won in October-December.

The Korean manufacturer said its TV division ran an operating profit of 240 billion won from 11 billion won a year earlier. Its mobile phone unit ran a 9 billion won loss from 133 billion won profit.

Shares of LG Electronics rose 3 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the wider market.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)