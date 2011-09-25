Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
SEOUL LG, South Korea's second largest business conglomerate, said on Sunday it will invest 8 trillion won (£4.5 billion) in "Green New Business" sectors such as electric vehicle parts, LED lighting and sewage treatment industries by 2015.
The business group also said it was aiming to generate 10 trillion won in revenues and create 10,000 new jobs through these investments.
LG will invest 2 trillion won in the electric vehicle battery area by 2013, 1 trillion won in the photovoltaic, LED and water treatment sectors and 490 billion won in the polysilicon business by 2014.
In addition, another 400 billion won was set aside to build facilities to produce solar cell wafers on a step-by-step basis by 2015, according to an LG statement.
(Reporting by Sung-Won Shim; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.
PARIS French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.