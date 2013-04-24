South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
SEOUL LG Electronics Inc expects its smartphone shipments to jump more than 70 percent to a record 45 million units this year, as the once loss-making business recovers on the back of solid sales of flagship models such as the Optimus G.
"We had strong sales in the first quarter and ... expect overall smartphone sales to rise to around 45 million this year," Chief Financial Officer Jung Do-hyun said.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.