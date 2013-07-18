Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
SEOUL LG Display Co Ltd expects its profit to improve substantially in the July-September period from the prior quarter, helped by growing shipments of screens for smartphones and tablets as well as cost-cutting, its chief financial officer said.
Chief Financial Officer James Jeong was speaking at an analyst briefing on Thursday after the South Korean company reported a 53 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating the market consensus.
LG Display is the biggest panel supplier for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, according to analysts.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.