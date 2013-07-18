A customer talks in front of LG 3D TV sets which are made with LG Display flat screens, at a store in Seoul January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) reported on Thursday a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, as stable prices of large-sized TV screens helped counter slower growth of smartphone display shipments to its key customer Apple.

LG, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal display flat screens globally, made 366 billion won ($326 million) in operating profit for its April-June second quarter. That compared with the average forecast of a 304 billion won profit in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.

Analysts expect LG Display to enjoy upbeat sales of screens used in mobile devices in the current quarter as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) are planning to launch new mobile products.

But they warn that profit margins could be squeezed if Apple introduces low-end models, and as sales of premium televisions using ultra high definition screens as well as organic light-emitting diode panels remain extremely weak. ($1 = 1121.5000 Korean won)

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)