HONG KONG Global exporter Li & Fung said on Wednesday that some of its suppliers in Vietnam had suspended production amid anti-China protests over a disputed area in the South China Sea.

The news came after Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd, maker of footwear for companies such as Nike Inc and Adidas, said it had also suspended production in Vietnam as a precautionary measure due to the protests.

A spokesperson for Li & Fung, which supplies retailers like Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other products, said some of its suppliers in Vietnam had halted production on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. He gave no further details.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)