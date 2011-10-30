MONROVIA The head of Liberia's election commission, who has been accused of bias by incumbent President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's challenger, has resigned, days ahead of a planned presidential run-off vote.

"I chose to step down for the sake of Liberia and so that (challenger Winston Tubman's) CDC (party) would not have an excuse not to participate in the run-off," NEC Chairman James Fromayan told Reuters on Sunday.

Tubman last week threatened to withdraw from the November 8 run-off, the country's second post-war vote, unless there was a change of leadership at the election commission. Fromayan has denied any wrong-doing.

(Reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by David Lewis)