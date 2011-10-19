Liberian warlord-turned-presidential candidate Prince Johnson campaigns in the village of Klay Junction in Bomi County in the West African country September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Simon Akam

SANNIQUELLIE, Liberia Former rebel leader Prince Johnson said on Wednesday he wants control of 30 percent of Liberia's government in return for his endorsement of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's re-election bid.

An alliance between the former warlord and newly named Nobel peace laureate Johnson-Sirleaf would raise eyebrows among Liberia's international partners, eager to see the country close the book on a bloody 1989-2003 civil war.

"We want 30 percent of the government," he told Reuters in an interview near the capital of Nimba, his home county.

"Ministerial positions, government agencies, ambassadorial positions," he said, without specifying.

Johnson said his NUDP party was in negotiations with Johnson-Sirleaf's ruling UP party over the details.

A UP party official said Johnson-Sirleaf welcomed his endorsement, as well as the support of other former rebel leaders from the war.

"Her accepting them shows that she is a real peacemaker," UP spokesman Wilmot Paye told Reuters by telephone.

Johnson won third place in Liberia's first-round election on October 11 with about 11.6 percent, and his endorsement of Johnson-Sirleaf -- who won 43.9 percent -- would likely seal her victory in a run-off scheduled for November 8.

Top opposition rival and former United Nations diplomat Winston Tubman took 32.7 percent of the first round, but has said the poll was tainted by fraud.

Johnson said he was in Nimba, Liberia's second-most populous county and home to its main mining projects, to garner support from chiefs and elders for his endorsement of Johnson-Sirleaf.

He arrived in the remote county on Tuesday in a seven-car motorcade of 4x4's weaving along deeply pot-holed red dirt roads through the jungle, greeted by scores of supporters shouting his name.

PRESIDENT ONE DAY?

Johnson said his decision to support the president was based partly on her ethnicity and partly because he felt snubbed by Tubman's running mate, ex-soccer star George Weah.

Liberia was founded as a republic in 1847 by freed American slaves, and the country was ruled for generations by a so-called 'Americo-Liberian elite' that was accused of subjugating the indigenous people.

Johnson-Sirleaf's indigenous background made her a better choice for president than Tubman, who comes from an Americo-Liberian family, Johnson said.

"I have been fighting all along for an indigenous person to take over. It has been too long when the Americo-Liberians have ruled this country," he said.

Johnson-Sirleaf became Africa's first freely-elected female head of state in 2005, two years after the end of fighting, in a poll organized by the United Nations.

Johnson added that Weah, a hugely popular former soccer player, had declined to act as his running mate.

"I asked George Weah to be my second, and he refused," he said. "I found out that he didn't want to be second to me because I was on the TRC list," he added.

Liberia's post-war Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) named Johnson on a list of people who should be barred from public office over their role in the civil war.

Johnson-Sirleaf was also named because of her early support for accused war criminal Charles Taylor, a fact that she and many in the country have largely ignored.

Johnson was briefly a rebel commander for Taylor at the start of the civil war before breaking off to form his own band of fighters, which captured much of the capital Monrovia in 1990 and toppled and killed President Samuel Doe.

A widely circulated film showed Johnson sipping beer while his fighters mutilated Doe. Johnson has said he is "remorseful" over the incident and he has become a peaceful civil servant with presidential ambition.

"I want to contest again," he said referring to the next presidential elections in 2017. "In Liberia right now we are more interested in reconstructing our country rather than opening a wound. There is something in life we call regeneration. Man was made to change. I am a man who went from war to peace."

Johnson added he believed the October 11 first-round poll was sullied by vote rigging, but the process should continue nonetheless.

"For the sake of the nation and the people of Liberia ... I will not do anything that will bring insurrection," he said.

He did not give specifics on the nature of the alleged fraud, though many Liberians say the main parties have sought to win votes by distributing money in villages. International observer groups said the voting was largely free, fair and transparent.

(Additional reporting by Alphonso Toweh in Monrovia; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Sophie Hares)