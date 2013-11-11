President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf makes a point during an onstage newsmakers interview with Reuters journalist Axel Threlfall in Washington, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MONROVIA The head of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's presidential motorcade has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs in an official vehicle, police said on Monday.

Perry Dolo was arrested after crossing the border from Sierra Leone with 297 kg (655 pounds) of marijuana, Deputy Police Director for Administration Rose Stryker told journalists. Also arrested were another Liberian, a Guinean national and a Sierra Leonean military officer.

The arrest was an embarrassment for Johnson Sirleaf, whose government has been trying to crack down on the widespread use of marijuana, particularly among younger people.

"He was not on official duty when this happened," Stryker said.

