FRANKFURT European cable operator Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) said it would pay 183.5 million euros (136 million pounds) to two companies who objected to its 3 billion euro purchase of Germany's KabelBW.

In its 10-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Liberty Global said it expects that court cases against its German Unitymedia unit will be terminated during the first quarter.

"Upon termination of the proceedings, we have agreed to pay the Appellants an aggregate amount of 183.5 million euros," the company said, declining to comment on how the sum will be split between Germany's biggest telecoms group Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and local cable operator NetCologne.

A regional court in Duesseldorf ruled in 2013 that the cartel office must re-examine the case to either block it or force the firms to offer more concessions to protect competition in the cable television market.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)