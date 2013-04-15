Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
BRUSSELS U.S. cable firm Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) won unconditional EU regulatory approval on Monday for its $15.8 billion (10.3 billion pounds) takeover of Virgin Media VMED.O, a deal that pits the group against Rupert Murdoch's British satellite TV operation BSkyB BSY.L.
The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns regarding the takeover, confirming a Reuters report last week.
The EU antitrust authority said this was because the companies operated cable networks in different EU countries and because of the merged group's limited market position in wholesale TV channels in Britain and Ireland.
The companies valued the deal at $15.8 billion on February 6, the day it was announced.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit after booking a raft of exceptional charges, the bulk of which related to its poorly performing plumbing and heating business.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.