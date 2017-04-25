Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House Group, poses for a photo at the companyÕs Dubai office, UAE June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David French

British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.

The bid is being made by GFG Alliance, a group that includes Liberty House and resources and energy firm SIMEC Group, GFG Alliance said on Tuesday.

The assets being bid for include a 7 million tonnes-a-year iron ore pellet plant in Nashwauk, Minnesota that has the potential to produce up to 14 million tonnes a year, GFG Alliance said.

London-based Liberty said last week it agreed to buy the Georgetown Steelworks plant from Arcelor Mittal (ISPA.AS) in its first major U.S. acquisition.

