FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON NYSE Euronext NYX.N, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, has been chosen to run Libor, the benchmark interest rate that has been at the centre of a global rigging scandal.
The Hogg Tendering Advisory Committee, an independent panel set up in February to pick a new company to run Libor, said on Tuesday the British Bankers' Association, which currently runs the benchmark, had accepted its recommendation that NYSE Euronext take over.
The Committee said NYSE Euronext will set up a new subsidiary that will be subject to authorisation from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority. The handover is expected to be complete by early 2014.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.