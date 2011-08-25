Members of the media gather in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

CNN producer Jomana Karadsheh gestures on the phone as she waits with other members of the international media to be evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A member of the media waits in a corridor of the Rixos hotel beside a sign in Arabic which reads 'Don't shoot we are press' in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the media gather in the basement at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BBC team Matthew Price (L), Martin Brown (C) and Annie Phrommayon wait with other members of the international media to be evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Two members of the media sit in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters correspondent Missy Ryan uses her mobile phone as she waits to be evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the media gather in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A member of the media runs because due to the noise from gunfire at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

TRIPOLI - Libyan rebels stormed Tripoli's Abu Salim district, one of the main holdouts of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in the capital, on Thursday after NATO airstrikes on a building in the area, a Reuters correspondent said.

Thousands of rebel fighters were sweeping through houses and sidestreets to flush out snipers and were emerging with dozens of prisoners, the correspondent said, adding that gunfights were ongoing.

Local residents, some with children, were in cars trying to get out of the area, a poor neighbourhood where support for Gaddafi has traditionally been strong, as the rebels poured in.

Rebels drove two pickup trucks with captured pro-Gaddafi forces in the back away from the scene.

There were two air strikes, apparently targeting a fire station. The building was wrecked.

Reuters journalists who moved in after the strike saw two bodies and one seriously wounded man. On the floor of the fire station was a NATO bomb which had failed to explode.

Many buildings were on fire. The pro-Gaddafi forces appeared to have no heavy weapons, just snipers in buildings. (Reporting by Yvonne Bell; writing by Richard Valdmanis)