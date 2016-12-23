LONDON The weapons used on Friday in the hijack of a jet from Libya to Malta were replicas according to the result of an initial forensic examination, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on his Twitter feed.

The hijackers, armed with a grenade and pistols, forced the airliner to land in Malta earlier on Friday before freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering.

