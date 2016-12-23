May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
LONDON The weapons used on Friday in the hijack of a jet from Libya to Malta were replicas according to the result of an initial forensic examination, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on his Twitter feed.
The hijackers, armed with a grenade and pistols, forced the airliner to land in Malta earlier on Friday before freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.