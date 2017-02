CAIRO The Arab League called on the United Nations and world states to unfreeze Libya's assets immediately now Muammar Gaddafi has been ousted from power.

Arab foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League in Cairo into the early hours of Sunday also called on the United Nations to give Libya's seat the world body to the National Transition Council, effectively recognising the rebel body as the legitimate authority in Libya.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir, writing by Sami Aboudi)