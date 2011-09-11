TRIPOLI Bouzaid Dorda, the head of Muammar Gaddafi's external security organisation, has been arrested by anti-Gaddafi fighters, Reuters witnesses said on Sunday.

Dorda, Gaddafi's foreign intelligence service chief, will be handed over to Libya's interim governing council later on Sunday, an anti-Gaddafi fighter said.

A team of Reuters journalists visited a house in the capital's Zenata district where Dorda, a former prime minister, was held by members of a unit of anti-Gaddafi fighters who call themselves Brigades of the Martyr Abdelati Ghaddour.

Dorda was kept in the downstairs living room of a private house, which was guarded by about 20 fighters clad in battle fatigues and armed with assault rifles.

He has been subject to a travel ban under a United Nations sanctions resolution passed in February.

Dorda is one of several former government officials rounded up since Tripoli fell to anti-Gaddafi forces last month. Gaddafi's foreign minister, Abdelati Obeidi, was arrested on August 31 in a suburb west of Tripoli.

(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Elizabeth Fullerton)