BERLIN Germany is working with its partners in the U.N. Security Council to remove a freeze on Libyan assets imposed as part of sanctions on Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's government, Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Tuesday.

Westerwelle told reporters that Germany, with the international community, did not want to see Libya descend into chaos. To that end, it was a priority to help with reconstruction and support the National Transitional Council.

"We are working with the U.N. Security Council in New York to create the conditions to unfreeze the money to help the Libyan people," he told reporters, adding a new Security Council resolution was needed to make that possible.

Germany, which abstained on the U.N. vote in March authorising the use of military action to enforce a no-fly-zone over Libya and protect civilians, is keen to take a leading role in reconstruction efforts.

Westerwelle, who said he was in close touch with the rebel leadership, also said Germany had signed a credit agreement to enable the Libyan people and the council to gain access to up to 100 million euros (87 million pounds) in the coming days.

