TRIPOLI Just a third of Libya's assets have been unfrozen despite pledges by global powers to free up billions to rebuild the country after months of war, an official at the Finance Ministry told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

More than a month has passed since world leaders agreed to unblock $15 billion (£9 billion) to help the new government restore vital services after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Emraja Gaith, a secretary of finance with the transitional government and a former university professor in Benghazi, said unfreezing assets owned by the central bank should be a priority.

"I hope the money is put into the central bank, which has the means to spend it properly and quickly," said Gaith.

The funds made available from assets unfrozen so far have been used to pay salaries through September, he said, providing urgently needed relief to regions that had not received any money since war broke out in February.

The only regions that were still awaiting payment were Sirte and Bani Walid, where fighting to drive out Gaddafi loyalists has continued.

Libya has repeatedly pressed the international community over the past month to release $170 billion held by various governments in compliance with U.N. sanctions imposed in February and March.

