TRIPOLI Libya has sacked its security chiefs for Benghazi after a deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in the eastern city last week, Interior Minister Fawzi Abdel A'al told Reuters.

Colonel Salahadeen Doghman will replace the deputy interior minister for the east, Wanis Sharif, as well as the head of national security for Benghazi, Hassan Bou Hmida.

"The decision to replace Mr Sharif and the security chief was made last week," Abdel A'al said.

"We will do what we think is right if there is a weakness within the security leadership that has affected the security work in the city."

The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three other Americans died when gunmen attacked the consulate and a "safe house" in the eastern city last Tuesday night.

The attackers were part of a crowd that blamed the United States for a video posted online that mocks the Prophet Mohammad.

