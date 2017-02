DUBAI Explosions were heard near Bab al-Aziziyah, a large compound where Muammar Gaddafi is thought to be hiding, as rebels tighten their grip on the capital of Tripoli, Al Arabiya television reported.

Bab al-Aziziyah has been the focal point of fighting in Tripoli and rebel leaders have said that they do not expect the huge complex to fall easily.

(Reporting by Nour Merza; Editing by Angus MacSwan)