DUBAI Libyan rebel forces have breached the first gate of Muammar Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, Arab news channel Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

The rebels, battling forces loyal to Gaddafi, had earlier in the day intensified their attack on the complex in the southern centre of Tripoli, home to Gaddafi's private quarters as well as a military barracks and other installations.

