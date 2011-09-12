NEAR BANI WALID Most residents of the besieged pro-Muammar Gaddafi town of Bani Walid who managed to get out and drive through the provisional government checkpoints know what to say.

They support the rebels, they tell the heavily-armed men who are now just 2kms away from the town centre. Gaddafi was a tyrant who had to go. Congratulations on toppling him.

And then they are waved through and can drive away with their families to the relative safety of the capital Tripoli.

But on Monday, one man who crept far from the checkpoint, had another opinion that he wanted to express.

"I wish we could go back to the Gaddafi time," Hussein Azzarog, who was getting out of town with his wife and four children, told Reuters. "At least there was peace."

Residents -- those who had enough fuel for their cars, at least -- trickled steadily out of the town on Monday, vehicles packed with as many passengers as possible, children stacked up on people's laps, belongings strapped to the roofs.

NATO planes roared overhead and the military alliance conducted two air strikes earlier in the day on pro-Gaddafi positions around the town that has proved much harder to take than the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) predicted.

"I support Gaddafi. When he took power it was bloodless," Azzarog continued. "Now the rebels are taking power by force. There is blood everywhere."

Though Azzarog insisted most people in Bani Walid agree with him, the extent of support for the fugitive leader inside the town is unknown.

But what is clear is that NTC forces are facing many more fiercely-determined fighters than they expected.

At first they estimated 25 men in the centre of town may stage a last stand, though some officials thought it might be more. Now they concede there could be as many as 1,000 well-trained men, willing to take them on for the former Colonel.

NO FOOD, LITTLE FUEL

Secret informants and tribal tensions are also hampering efforts to take control of what, along with Sirte and Sabha, is one of Gaddafi's last remaining bastions of resistance.

Anti-Gaddafi fighters have told Reuters that traitors among their ranks are passing information to Gaddafi loyalists in Bani Walid, making progress difficult on one of the last frontlines of Libya's 7-month-long war.

The longer the stand-off -- and NATO airstrikes against pro-Gaddafi rocket positions -- continue, the harder the toll on the about 100,000 people who live in the town.

"Rockets are falling on civilian houses, most of the valley is now controlled by revolutionary fighters. But there is still a lot of fighting with the city," Aburaz al-Furjari, 42, told Reuters on his way out.

"Gaddafi propaganda radio said this morning that NATO will bomb the city today. That's why we are leaving. All the shops are closed. There's no food and very little fuel."

Those getting out on Monday told Reuters they had been hearing relentless pro-Gaddafi broadcasts on the radio. Support for Gaddafi is still strong in Bani Walid partly because a lot of people in the Warfalla tribe -- of which it is a stronghold -- were closely linked to his rule.

Some now fear retribution and arrest by NTC forces. "There are still more pro-Gaddafi people in Bani Walid than the rebels," one man leaving said.

The NTC, though, are promising that will not happen and say that the pro-Gaddafi forces pose a much bigger threat to the civilian population, their rockets destroying at least 25 houses over the last 24 hours.

"We are going back into Bani Walid and we will move carefully street-by-street," field commander Assam El-Qadny said. "Civilians are fleeing because of the (pro-Gaddafi rockets)."

Though there have been various estimates from the NTC about how long it will take to gain control of the town, some of those leaving it thought that dwindling supplies would prove crucial to ending the deadlock.

Aburaz al-Furjari was sure it was: "About a week."

"There's nothing left," he said.

(Writing by Barry Malone)