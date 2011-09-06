NORTH OF BANI WALID, Libya Talks to end a standoff around the besieged Libyan town of Bani Walid resumed Tuesday as tribal elders came out to meet negotiators from the interim ruling council.

Bani Walid, which lies 150 km (90 miles) south of Tripoli, has refused to surrender to forces loyal to the National Transitional Council (NTC), giving rise to expectations there would be another round of fighting to rout forces loyal to Libya's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Tuesday, four tribal elders came out to meet NTC negotiators in a small mosque, some 40 km north of the town.

"We are now waiting for their answer. As soon as we get it, we will enter the town peacefully," said Sediq Bin Dalla, an NTC negotiator, after the two hours of talks.

"The elders were very happy with what they heard. They will now convey this message to their side."

During the talks, punctuated by bursts of gunfire into the air by NTC forces, both sides laid out their conditions. The NTC side offered reassurances that there would be no retribution against Gaddafi loyalists who remain in the city.

Tribal elders said rebels would have to enter the town in a disciplined manner.

"We have a number of conditions. The manner in which the rebels will enter Bani Walid will make a difference, no shooting in the air please," tribal leader Mustah Al Rubeissi said as NTC fighters shot in the air outside.

"The speed with which public services will return to Bani Walid is crucial and it will help to reassure the citizens."

Reflecting the NTC's resolve for a peaceful resolution, Libyan de facto prime minister Mahmoud Jibril joined the talks by telephone on loudspeaker, promising to restore food, water, power supplies to the city while protecting civilians.

"This is a real chance for Bani Walid to show its real face to the world, to enter the history of Libya," he said.

On-and-off talks involving Bani Walid's tribal elders had previously been unable to reach a breakthrough. The town is one of the last remaining pockets of pro-Gaddafi resistance to rebels who drove the veteran strongman out of Tripoli last month.

