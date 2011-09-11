BISSAU Guinea Bissau would welcome Libya's Muammar Gaddafi if he sought refuge there, the prime minister of the poor West African state has declared.

"With all the investment that Gaddafi has put into Guinea Bissau he deserves the respect and good treatment by the authorities and people of Guinea Bissau," Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Junior told independent Radio Bombolom late on Saturday.

It was, however, not clear to what extent Gomes' comments represented a consensus on government policy.

Bissau President Malam Bacai Sanha, who has been dogged by poor health since coming to power in 2009, is in neighbouring Senegal, recuperating after a hospital visit.

The International Criminal Court does not list Guinea Bissau as one of the 32 African states which are party to the Rome Statute.

Guinea Bissau in recent years has raised international concern as a key transit point for Latin American cocaine heading to Europe.

Gaddafi has repeatedly insisted he will fight to the death in Libya.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Matthew Jones)