LONDON The bodies of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli after apparently being executed earlier this week, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky News's correspondent, Stuart Ramsay, said he had counted the bodies in a burnt-out warehouse in southern Tripoli, and estimated there were 53.

"It is a scene of mass murder," he said, reporting from the scene.

Ramsay quoted witnesses as saying that 150 people were murdered at the site on August 23 and 24 as rebel forces fought to take control of Tripoli from troops loyal to leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A local resident told Sky that the victims were mostly civilians and said they had been killed by Gaddafi's forces.

On Thursday, a British medical worker said a Tripoli hospital had received the bodies of 17 civilians believed to have been executed by government forces in Gaddafi's compound in the capital.

