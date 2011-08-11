BENGHAZI Libyan rebels have captured the residential districts of Brega but soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi still hold western parts of the town where the oil facilities are located, a rebel spokesman said on Thursday.

"It is liberated. It is under our control now," spokesman Mossa Mahmoud al-Mograbi said of the eastern part of the town.

An area to the south of Brega had also been captured though clashes were still going on against about 100 Gaddafi soldiers in the west of the town, he said.

"We are sure we will defeat them," he said.

It was not immediately possible for a Reuters correspondent to verify the capture of Brega and rebels have repeatedly claimed to have seized towns in the past, only to be quickly repelled by Gaddafi's forces.

(Reporting by Robert Birsel, writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Philippa Fletcher)