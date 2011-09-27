LONDON The international community must put pressure on African countries still backing Muammar Gaddafi to ensure the deposed Libyan leader and his family do not sabotage the country's fight for freedom, a Libyan diplomat said on Tuesday.

"At a political level I think Libya will need support from the international community to put pressure on those African countries who still support Gaddafi and benefit from his money," Mahmud Nacua, charge d'affaires at the Libyan embassy in London, told Reuters.

"The international community has a vital role to stop any sabotage from Gaddafi and his sons and his supporters, especially in the south near the border," Nacua said in an interview on the sidelines of a private meeting with British executives hoping to win business in Libya.

Nacua also said it was important that more frozen Libyan assets be freed up as soon as possible to pay for essential health and security projects.

"We hope the process will be easier than in the last few months," he said.

Nacua, who said he had been in exile for 33 years, highlighted the need to secure volatile arms dumps, repair airports and care for injured fighters.

"We are still in a transitional time and there are a lot of challenges. Most of the institutions are not fully ready to receive a lot of businessmen but they will do their best, especially for healthcare."

