Artificial flowers lie at the base of the memorial stone dedicated to police officer Yvonne Fletcher, who was murdered outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984, at St James's Square in London August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

TRIPOLI Britain's Metropolitan police will travel to Libya again this week as part of investigations into the murder of police officer Yvonne Fletcher, who was shot dead outside the Libyan embassy in London in 1984, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

Fletcher, who was 25, was hit by a shot fired from the embassy during a demonstration against Muammar Gaddafi. After an 11-day siege, 30 Libyans in the embassy were deported and no one was charged with her killing. Hopes of finding the killer were raised following the uprising which toppled Gaddafi last year.

"I can see very clearly that this is being pursued with energy in both the UK and Libya ... The next steps are very much to continue with the work going on over recent weeks," Hague told reporters in Tripoli.

A British police team travelled to Libya in June to probe the murder and were "very pleased with their cooperation from the prosecutor general who undertook to appoint a prosecutor and an investigative team," Hague said.

That came after earlier plans to send a team were frustrated by a failure to secure approval from local authorities. Libyan Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib travelled to Britain in May and left a wreath at a memorial commemorating Fletcher's death.

Asked where a potential trial could take place if suspects were brought to court, Hague said: "First of all the investigation has to come to a conclusion and it's very important that is pursued with vigour and the meetings taking place this week are a very important part of that.

"Decisions on how to proceed after that are for the next stage".

During his visit, Hague met Keib and other officials from the ruling National Transitional Council, a week after the North African country held landmark elections for a national assembly.

"I believe there is a very strong prospect for relations between the United Kingdom and Libya," Hague said, adding he would also meet members of the four leading political entities.

"We hope there will now be complete success in the integration of militias within the authority of the Libyan state and human rights abuses of detainees will be fully dealt with and I received assurances on these things today."

The interim government has struggled to impose its authority on a myriad of armed groups who refuse to lay down their weapons and at times take the law into their own hands.

Human rights groups also say they are also concerned about the fate of thousands of people captured by the authorities and militias during and immediately after the uprising.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)