LONDON Britain hopes to send police officers back to Tripoli to investigate the unsolved 1984 killing of policewoman Yvonne Fletcher outside the Libyan embassy in London, the government said on Tuesday.

"That's our hope, yes," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said when asked whether the Metropolitan Police would be able to send officers to Libya.

Libya's ruling interim council is fighting to end remaining resistance after its supporters seized Tripoli and ended Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

"Clearly, the NTC (National Transitional Council) have got their priorities now, which is establishing security. But we are in discussions with the NTC on a number of issues (and) in due course we hope that that's a position we can reach," the spokeswoman said, referring to a police visit.

Fletcher, 25, died after being hit by a shot fired from the embassy during a demonstration against Gaddafi. After an 11-day siege, 30 Libyans in the embassy were deported and no one was ever charged with her killing.

Her death led to Britain severing diplomatic relations with Libya for 15 years. Officers from Scotland Yard were allowed to go to Libya last year to investigate the case.

Last week, The Daily Telegraph named a Libyan diplomat who it said had been seen firing a machine gun from an embassy window in 1984.

An NTC minister said on Sunday that Libya would not extradite Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, and British media reports say the NTC has also ruled out handing over any suspect in the Fletcher case.

However, Guma el-Gamaty, NTC spokesman in London, held out the prospect on Tuesday that any suspect in the Fletcher case could be tried outside Libya.

"We will definitely want justice and we want to know who did it and then they could be tried in Libya, or, if there are discussions and arrangements in the future, they could be tried anywhere else," he told Sky News.

A Foreign Office spokesman said helping the Metropolitan Police conclude the Fletcher investigation was a priority for the government and would be an important element in Britain's relations with the new Libyan government.

The NTC had committed to cooperating fully with Britain in resolving the Fletcher case and other issues, he said.

"We are in contact with the Met (police) and stand ready to assist them in returning to Tripoli when the conditions on the ground allow," he said.

A police spokeswoman said the Metropolitan Police remained committed to identifying those responsible for killing Fletcher.

Gaddafi expressed sorrow over Fletcher's death in a 2009 British television interview.

