LONDON Britain said that the end was approaching for Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as rebels advanced into the capital Tripoli and called on him to step aside to spare his people further bloodshed.

"It is clear from the scenes we are witnessing in Tripoli that the end is near for Gaddafi," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"He has committed appalling crimes against the people of Libya and he must go now to avoid any further suffering for his own people," it added.

