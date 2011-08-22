LONDON The government urged Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to stop fighting without conditions after troops loyal to him staged a last-ditch resistance in the capital Tripoli on Monday.

Prime Minister David Cameron said he would like to see Gaddafi face justice but that his fate was in the hands of Libyan rebel leaders from the National Transitional Council.

Cameron told the rebels not to indulge in reprisals.

"At the UN, we will be taking early action in the Security Council to give the new Libyan authorities the legal, diplomatic, political and financial support they need," Cameron told reporters.

"We will soon be able to release the frozen assets that belong to the Libyan people."

