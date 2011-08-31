LONDON Libya's new interim leadership knows the whereabouts of one of the former diplomats wanted for the 1984 killing of a British woman police officer outside the Libyan embassy in London, the Daily Telegraph newspaper said on Wednesday.

The killing of Woman Police Officer Yvonne Fletcher, along with the fate of convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdel Basset al-Meghrahi and Libyan funding for the Irish Republican Army guerrillas, is one of several issues Britain wants to resolve with the new Libyan administration.

The newspaper quoted senior National Transitional Council (NTC) figure Ali Tarhouni as saying the new administration knows where Matouk Mohammed Matouk is, though he denied reports that Matouk had been placed under house arrest.

Matouk is one of two men British prosecutors have said could be charged as co-conspirators in connection with the killing of Fletcher who was shot dead when a gunman fired from the embassy at a protest outside. After an 11-day stand-off, some 30 Libyans were allowed to leave the embassy under diplomatic conventions.

The other co-conspirator named by British prosecutors has been found dead, NTC officials said, while the man suspected to have fired the shots is also thought to have died some time ago.

The government has announced its intention to send police officers to Libya to continue their investigation into the killing of Fletcher.

