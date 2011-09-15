LONDON Britain cleared the way on Thursday for essential travel to the capital Tripoli and a number of other Libyan towns, lifting curbs that had held back businesses seeking to win contracts to rebuild the North Africa country.

The Foreign Office had previously advised against all travel to Libya and recommended that British nationals there leave because of the fighting between supporters and opponents of ousted leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi.

The move should pave the way for British businesses to start to move back into Libya. Contractors had been unwilling to defy travel restrictions and there had been fears that Britain could miss out on deals were the restrictions to persist.

The announcement coincided with a visit to Libya by Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement he had decided to ease the travel recommendations in light of the improving security situation in the country, where interim government forces are besieging the last bastions of support for Gaddafi.

The Foreign Office said essential travel to Zuwara, Zawiyah, Tripoli, al Khums, Zlitan, Misrata, and the coastal towns from Ras Lanuf to the Egyptian border, including Benghazi, was now possible but it continued to advise against all travel to all other areas of Libya.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Stefano Ambrogi)