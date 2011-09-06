Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
OUAGADOUGOU A source close to Burkina Faso's presidency told Reuters on Tuesday that he was unaware of any imminent plan by fallen Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi or any of his entourage to arrive in the West Africa country.
"It is not true. We are not aware of this," the source said, asking not to be named.
Scores of Libyan military vehicles reached Niger's desert town of Agadez on Monday with a Niger army escort, and Gaddafi and one of his sons may have been considering joining the convoy en route to Burkina Faso, which has offered him exile, according to a French military source in Niger.
A Niger military source confirmed the arrival of the Libyan convoy, but could give no other details.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; writing by Richard Valdmanis)
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.