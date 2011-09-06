OUAGADOUGOU A source close to Burkina Faso's presidency told Reuters on Tuesday that he was unaware of any imminent plan by fallen Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi or any of his entourage to arrive in the West Africa country.

"It is not true. We are not aware of this," the source said, asking not to be named.

Scores of Libyan military vehicles reached Niger's desert town of Agadez on Monday with a Niger army escort, and Gaddafi and one of his sons may have been considering joining the convoy en route to Burkina Faso, which has offered him exile, according to a French military source in Niger.

A Niger military source confirmed the arrival of the Libyan convoy, but could give no other details.

