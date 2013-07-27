Men hold up a picture of slain lawyer and prominent Libyan political activist Abdelsalam al-Mosmary, during his funeral in Benghazi July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan (C) speaks during a joint news conference at the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office in Tripoli March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Saturday he would reshuffle his cabinet after protesters stormed the offices of the Muslim Brotherhood and a liberal political party to denounce the killing of a prominent critic of the Brotherhood.

"We are about to make a cabinet reshuffle and decrease the number of ministries to ensure a better performance to face the urgent situation," Zeidan told a news conference.

Hundreds of Libyans took to the streets overnight to denounce the killing of political activist Abdelsalam al-Mosmary in Benghazi on Friday. The demonstrations later turned violent.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)