TRIPOLI Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Saturday he would reshuffle his cabinet after protesters stormed the offices of the Muslim Brotherhood and a liberal political party to denounce the killing of a prominent critic of the Brotherhood.
"We are about to make a cabinet reshuffle and decrease the number of ministries to ensure a better performance to face the urgent situation," Zeidan told a news conference.
Hundreds of Libyans took to the streets overnight to denounce the killing of political activist Abdelsalam al-Mosmary in Benghazi on Friday. The demonstrations later turned violent.
