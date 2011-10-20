OTTAWA Canada will be contacting its allies in the next few days and arranging for the early end of its Libyan military mission, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

"Our government shall be speaking with our allies to prepare for the end of our military mission in the next few days," Harper said in a statement to reporters in which he also welcomed the news of Gaddafi's death.

A senior official, asking not to be identified, said the Canadian mission would end within two weeks. Shortly after the official spoke, U.S. President Barack Obama also said the U.S. mission there would "soon come to an end".

Canadian Lt. Gen. Charles Bouchard headed the NATO mission, which included involvement of the Canadian air force and navy.

"The Libyan people can finally turn the page on 42 years of vicious oppression and continue their journey to a better future," Harper said.

