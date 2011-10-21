BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry urged Libya on Friday to start the transition to "an inclusive political process" which protected the country's unity and stability after the death of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"At the moment, Libya's history has turned a new page," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu in a statement issued on the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn) after Libya's interim government announced Gaddafi's death.

"We hope that the transition to an inclusive political process will start as soon as possible, (so as to) safeguard ethnic unity and national unity, restore social stability as soon as possible and rebuild the economy, so that citizens can lead happy and peaceful lives."

Gaddafi was killed after being captured in his hometown of Sirte on Thursday.

Asked at a regular briefing what China meant by urging an "inclusive" political process in Libya, Jiang said: "We believe that all sides should launch an inclusive political process, achieving reconciliation, and fully respecting the different demands of various tribes and regions, protecting to the maximum possible extent national unity, ethnic unity and stability."

On whether China had had contact with the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) since Gaddafi's death, Jiang merely said that China's embassy in Tripoli was operating normally.

China had a strained relationship with Libya's interim government after Beijing's frosty reaction to NATO-led air strikes and attempts by Chinese firms to sell weapons to Gaddafi. But it says ties with the major oil producer are back to normal.

State news agency Xinhua cautioned in a commentary that the world should not "rush to celebrate" the post-Gaddafi era.

"There are reasons to remain cautious, or at least not too optimistic, about the country's future as no one has any illusions about a quick and easy solution to the tremendous difficulties lying ahead."

The news agency said people should remember Iraq, which "descended into bloody factionalism" after the Iraqi people rejoiced at the death of their former leader Saddam Hussein.

"The hard fact is that the interim government has to manage the high expectations of the Libyan people and face tremendous tasks such as an underlying power struggle," it said.

"What's also fuelling the uncertainty about Libya's future is the involvement of foreign powers, which may seek to have a hand in the post-Gaddafi era for their own benefit."

China recognised the NTC as Libya's "ruling authority" last month, saying the umbrella organisation of former dissidents and rebel factions opposed to Gaddafi's rule had vowed to respect Beijing's economic interests.

Libya's interim council has promised rewards for those who took a leading role in backing the revolt against Gaddafi, raising concern that China could be at a disadvantage in the important energy sector.

China did not use its U.N. Security Council veto power in March to block a resolution that authorised the NATO bombing campaign against Gaddafi's forces, but it condemned the subsequent expansion of strikes and repeatedly urged compromise between his Gaddafi's government and its opponents.

China is the world's second-biggest oil consumer and last year obtained 3 percent of its imported crude from Libya.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Chris Buckley; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Robert Birsel)