TRIPOLI About 200 people stormed the grounds of Libya's parliament building on Sunday demanding an end to violence in Bani Walid, a former stronghold of Muammar Gaddafi.

A feud between two towns that demonstrates the country's deep divisions a year after the veteran leader was killed has been raging all week.

