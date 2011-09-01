PARIS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday that Libya's interim leaders should be given the country's United Nations seat but they should also work with their former foes.

Addressing a meeting of world powers on Libya, Clinton also said that the NATO military campaign which supported the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi should carry on as long as civilians are under threat, despite his overthrow.

Clinton said foreign governments would watch closely to make sure the National Transition Council (NTC) holds to its promises to establish a fair democracy.

United Nations sanctions on Libya should start to be lifted in a responsible way and the new leaders awarded Libya's U.N. seat, she said.

"The work does not end with the end of an oppressive regime," Clinton told the "Friends of Libya" conference hosted by France and Britain.

"Winning a war offers no guarantee of winning the peace that follows. What happens in the coming days will be critical."

Clinton met with NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil before the talks with high-level delegations from 60 countries and world bodies to map out Libya's political and economic reconstruction after Gaddafi's overthrow.

With Gaddafi loyalists still putting up scattered but strong resistance and the fugitive strongman still on the run, Clinton said it was too early to end the NATO-led military mission.

"We must see our military mission through to its conclusion. Coalition military operations should continue as long as civilians remain under threat of attack," Clinton said in prepared remarks distributed to journalists.

In a nod to the lessons of Iraq, where the dissolution of Saddam Hussein's military following his overthrow was seen as a central factor behind the country's ensuing violence, Clinton said Libya's new leaders should work together even with those who once opposed them.