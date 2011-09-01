PARIS Following are highlight quotes from world leaders and officials at a "Friends of Libya" conference to discuss the country's rebuilding following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

"The representatives of Libya asked us, the 63 countries present, to unfreeze assets. And after going around the table, it's about $15 billion of Libyan assets in our countries that are immediately unfrozen. France ... released 1.5 billion euros today. We want to give back to the Libyans the money that was frozen and that was stolen.

"Gaddafi must be arrested and the Libyans will freely decide whether he is judged in Libya or before international jurisdictions. That's not our decision that is the decision for the Libyans.

"Tens of thousands of lives were spared thanks to the intervention.

"We have committed to unblock funds from the Libya of the past to finance the development of the Libya of the future."

"We are on the side of the Arab people in pursuing their aspirations to democracy and we will not change our policy. All of our work now will focus on building a consensus for stronger sanctions that are more effective against Syria."

PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"The struggle is not yet over... NATO and our allies will continue our operations ... for as long as it is necessary to protect civilian lives.

"Freedom in Tripoli is bringing to evidence unspeakable crimes... These crimes must be investigated and the guilty brought to justice.

"I don't think anybody should be complacent about what's happening in Libya, but what I've seen every time the NTC has been challenged, it's come up to the mark.

"Some people warned, as Gaddafi himself did, that Libyan people could not be trusted with freedom, that without Gaddafi there would be chaos. Some people thought that chaos would start the moment the regime fell. What we're seeing emerging now, despite the years of oppression ...is immensely impressive.

"I think what's happening in Syria is appalling. I think the world needs to stand up and speak clearly about this. I think we need tougher sanctions, more travel bans, more asset freezes, a clear message to that regime that what it is doing is unacceptable and Britain and France and others will continue to press in the U.N. Security Council for a resolution along those lines.

"NATO and our allies will continue our operations to implement United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1970 and 1973 for as long as we are needed to protect civilian life."

LIBYAN RULING INTERIM COUNCIL CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA ABDEL JALIL

"We need to focus on development, rebuilding schools, healthcare. We have been concentrating firstly on unfreezing assets and then (in) the next phase perhaps we can start exporting ... The police force also needs training and needs help."

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL ANDERS FOGH RASMUSSEN

"The NTC has outlined a roadmap for a transition to democracy in Libya. Obviously, it is first and foremost for the Libyan people to shape the future of their own country. Tonight, the international community has clearly stated that it stands ready to assist.

"The war is not over yet. There is still some fighting. This is the reason why I have stressed tonight that NATO stands ready to continue our operations as long as necessary. On the other hand, we will not stay one day longer than necessary. We want to terminate the operation when the situation allows.

"We have no plans whatsoever to intervene in conflicts in the region. But more generally speaking, I think this could set a template. We have demonstrated an ability to act in support of the United Nations and we have demonstrated an ability to include partners outside NATO in such operations.

U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL BAN KI-MOON

"Our most immediate challenge is humanitarian. Roughly 860,000 people have left the country since February, including skilled guest workers."

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

(In a speech at the talks)

"The work does not end with the end of an oppressive regime. Winning a war offers no guarantee of winning the peace that follows. What happens in the coming days will be critical.

"We will be watching and supporting Libya's leaders as they keep their stated commitments to conduct an inclusive transition, act under the rule of law and protect vulnerable populations.

"We must see our military mission through to its conclusion. Coalition military operations should continue as long as civilians remain under threat of attack.

"We have called on Gaddafi and those around him to recognise their time is over and lay down their arms. As the new authorities consolidate power, we will support their efforts to demobilize and integrate fighters into a single security force.

"We are supporting the (NTC's) efforts to ensure that (unfrozen funds) are disbursed in a transparent, accountable manner."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

(speaking at the Paris meeting)

"Today the EU has lifted the autonomous freeze on the financial assets and economic resources of 28 Libyan entities, which include six Port Authorities, several companies in the oil and gas sectors as well as several banks. And we are ready to immediately implement the UN decisions on unfreezing and lifting sanctions as soon as the United Nations will have decided so."

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY WILLIAM HAGUE

(At British Ambassador's residence just before talks)

"Most of Libya is now under the control of the National Transitional Council, they are becoming established very well actually in Tripoli. We will urge their leaders to move themselves to Tripoli as quickly as possible after this meeting.

"Russia recognized the National Transitional Council as the government of Libya just this morning. I think this conference is already doing its work in bringing things like that forward.

"They (the NTC) have shown good leadership in Tripoli and other areas of the west, they are getting basic services going in Tripoli, they are getting public servants back to work, the medical situation has improved. I think we do have to give them the space and the chance to show what they can do, this has got to be a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned business.

"This is not Iraq where an occupying army now has to somehow put things back together again. This is Libyans in charge of their own country and that is a very different situation."

SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER CARL BILDT

(To reporters, before the talks)

"I think at the end of the day the Libyan authorities will award the contracts to the best bidders, that's how it normally works out. If you look at how the oil contracts were actually handed out, it turned out to be a commercial enterprise."

(Reporting by John Irish, Nick Vinocur, Andrew Quinn, Keith Weir, Marie Maitre, Catherine Bremer and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Geert De Clercq)