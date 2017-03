TRIPOLI Libya's national assembly elected Nouri Abusahmain as its new president on Tuesday, a televised voted showed.

Abusahmain secured 96 votes against his opponent Al-Sharif al-Wafi who got 80 votes.

The ballot was held after the previous head Mohammed Magarief stepped down last month following the passing of a law banning anyone who held a senior post under Muammar Gaddafi from government.

